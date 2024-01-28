Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 526 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,765. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

