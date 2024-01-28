Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.32. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

