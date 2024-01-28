AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

