Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 143.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.42. 2,354,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

