Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $597.81. The company had a trading volume of 171,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

