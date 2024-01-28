XML Financial LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 9.8% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.9% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 127.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,337,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average of $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

