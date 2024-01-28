Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after buying an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.