GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,210,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.47. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

