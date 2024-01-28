Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

