XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.