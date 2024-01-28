BMO Capital Markets Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

