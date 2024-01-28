HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $404.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

