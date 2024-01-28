ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $910.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $744.64.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $703.75 and its 200-day moving average is $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.