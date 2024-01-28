Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

