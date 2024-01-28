Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $940.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $871.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $958.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

