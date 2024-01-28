3,993 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

