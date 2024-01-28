Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

