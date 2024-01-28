Callan Capital LLC Has $585,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

