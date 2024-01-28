Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.33 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $471.59. 444,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,609. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $477.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.03 and a 200 day moving average of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

