Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,430,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

