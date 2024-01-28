Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $405.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.10.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

PANW traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.44. 2,165,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.56. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.