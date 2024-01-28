Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,630 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

