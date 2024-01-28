Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 909.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. 2,493,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

