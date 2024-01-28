Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,903 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. 2,058,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

