ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.60.

ResMed Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RMD traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $7,581,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in ResMed by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

