Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Textron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.