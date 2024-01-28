AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.67. The stock had a trading volume of 450,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.