W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

WRB stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

