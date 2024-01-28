Mizuho Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.67. 4,595,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,765. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.