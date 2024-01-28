Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $574.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $574.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

ELV stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $483.80. 1,272,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.41. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

