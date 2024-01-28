Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

