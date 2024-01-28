XML Financial LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,484,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.