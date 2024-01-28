Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.85.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
