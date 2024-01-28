Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.6% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.73. 6,384,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

