Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.11.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.71. 2,241,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.