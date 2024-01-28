Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Raised by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,000. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.