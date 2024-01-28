GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 2,966 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $261.90. 873,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,521. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

