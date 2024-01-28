Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.