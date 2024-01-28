Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lowered by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

