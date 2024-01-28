Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 6.8 %

FICO traded down $87.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,196.36. 407,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,104. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.80. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $617.35 and a 1-year high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

