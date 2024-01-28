Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 58,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.44. 2,344,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,472. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

