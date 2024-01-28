Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Clio Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $31.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,780.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,421. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,783.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,635.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,567.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

