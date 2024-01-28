Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $550.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.07.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.