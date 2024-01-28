Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

