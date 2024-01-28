Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.