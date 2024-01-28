Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 31,037 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. 2,425,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,617. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

