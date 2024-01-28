Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 2,057 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,403. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

