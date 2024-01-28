Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 109.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock remained flat at $27.47 on Friday. 47,073,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

