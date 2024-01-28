Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

