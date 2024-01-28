Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.94.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $77.73. 304,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,363. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

